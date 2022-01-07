﻿Ilonggos urged to observe ‘rest mode’, stay home

Ilonggos are encouraged to stay home and limit their non-essential trips outside as cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are on the rise amid the Omicron variant threat.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon, head of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said the malls were filled with people during the holidays but since the vacation is over, then it would be better if the residents would shift to “rest mode”.

“As of now there is a big chance that these symptoms such as runny nose could be already Omicron only they were not tested. Who knows we probably have a local transmission,” she said in an online press conference.

Quiñon added that since the symptoms are mild such as runny nose, body pain, and slight fever, then it can be mistaken as flu but possibly be the Omicron variant.

“If they will continue to go out, then they will just be spreading the virus,” she said, emphasizing those vaccinated and with a strong immune system may survive but at risk are the elderly, especially the unvaccinated.

“I am encouraging everyone, for those who are not vaccinated, inoculation is ongoing in our municipalities. There is no reason not to get vaccinated,” Quiñon appealed to the public.

The provincial government is also eyeing to have a regular vaccination schedule at the West Visayas State University (WVSU) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while every Tuesday and Thursday in a mall outside of Iloilo City.

She added that they still have to ask permission from the management of the university and the mall.

Meantime, the medical officer said that the province was alarmed on Wednesday since 18 new cases were recorded.

Of the 18, nine were local cases, seven were locally stranded individuals (LSIs), and two were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).

Also, 14 of them are asymptomatic, two with mild symptoms, and the other two were hospitalized.

Quiñon said for a time, the province only recorded from two to four cases in a day and there were days when there was no new infection.

As of Jan. 5, the province has 359 active cases out of the 35, 095 total cumulative cases while 33, 642 have recovered and 1,094 succumbed to the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency