﻿Iloilo’s most wanted, cohort killed in Antipolo encounter

The most wanted person in Iloilo and his cohort were killed in a police operation in Antipolo City, Rizal, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

Citing a report from the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas identified the suspect as Reagan Gepulango.

Gepulango was the subject of six warrants of arrests issued by courts in Iloilo for car theft, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and violation of the Omnibus Election Code.

In coordination with the Antipolo City Police, operatives of the PNP AKG – Luzon Field Unit served the warrants of arrest to Gepulango in Blue Mountain, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gepulango and his still unidentified cohort reportedly opened fire at the arresting officers, resulting in an armed encounter.

Both suspects died in the exchange of gunfire.

Recovered from them were a machine pistol and two .45 caliber pistols.

Source: Philippines News Agency