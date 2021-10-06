﻿Iloilo town officials cleared in questioned infra bidding

The Supreme Court (SC) set aside a decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) which found officials of an Iloilo town liable in a questioned bidding process.

Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier of the SC Second Division granted the petition of Sta. Barbara municipal engineer Noel Jaspe and municipal budget officer Ma. Negenia Araneta to dismiss the grave misconduct suit filed against them in connection with a 2006 bidding due the “forced misapplication” of the law.

Jaspe was the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) vice chair while Araneta was a member during the bidding that time for five infrastructure projects, including concreting and asphalting of five streets and the construction of a building.

Three bidders secured documents for the projects — Topmost Development and Marketing Corp. (TDMC), F. Guerrea Construction Inc. (FGCI), and AFG Construction and Construction Supply (AFG).

A BAC member, Agustin Sonza Jr., questioned the withdrawal of TDMC and FGCI, which informed the committee by enclosing their letters in their bid envelopes.

Sonza claimed the withdrawal was part of the bidders’ internal sharing scheme and recommended that the BAC declare a failure of bidding.

Municipal administrator and BAC chair Lyndofer Beup, however, said under Republic Act 9184 (Government Procurement Act), a bidder who has submitted a letter of intent and passed the eligibility stage may still decide to bid only for certain projects or not participate at all even on bidding day itself.

Sonza filed a complaint before the Ombudsman, claiming irregularities, and accused then Sta. Barbara Mayor Isabelo Maquino and Beup for conspiring with TDMC and FGCI.

Maquino was not charged because his liability, if any, was dismissed when he did not run for re-election while Beup’s appointment was co-terminus with the mayor.

A complaint for grave misconduct was subsequently filed against Jaspe, Araneta, and municipal agriculturist Sanny Apuang by Graft Investigation and Prosecution officer Theodore Banderado.

The Ombudsman for the Visayas found the BAC members liable for grave misconduct in April 2014 and ordered them dismissed from the service, with the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

CA upheld the decision in September 2018.

In clearing them, the SC said “there is no modification or withdrawal of bids” and said the “adverse findings of the Ombudsman and the Court of Appeals derived as they were from a forced misapplication of (the law) should be struck down”.

“For a charge of grave misconduct or any grave offense to prosper, therefore, the evidence against the respondent should be competent and must be derived from direct knowledge. Reliance on mere allegations, conjectures and suppositions, as in this case, warrants the dismissal of the charge,” the SC said in the decision promulated on September 22 and recently released online.

Source: Philippines News Agency