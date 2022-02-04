﻿Iloilo province eyes ‘Alert Level 5 Kontra Dengue’

The province of Iloilo will be placed under “Alert Level 5 Kontra Dengue” with the addition of “social distancing” to its 4S strategy as a preventive measure in anticipation of its surge and due to the ongoing pandemic.

“In 48 hours, we are finalizing this, we will issue an order placing the entire province of Iloilo under Alert Level number 5 Kontra Dengue, which is a program implementing the 5S strategy against dengue,” said Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. in a media interview on Thursday.

He added that the order will be to implement Administrative Order 2018 – 0021 of the Department of Health (DOH) issued on July 25, 2018 containing guidelines on the enhanced 4S strategy against mosquito-borne diseases.

The 4S strategy stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, and support with spraying only in hot spot areas.

“We are under Alert Level 3 and the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) problem is still here. In whatever we do we add another component, social distancing. 4S plus 1 is five. So we want a good name for it, Alert Level 5 Kontra Dengue,” Defensor added.

He said the order will be implemented with the help of municipal and city mayors, village leaders, partners such as the private sector and socio-civic organizations, and national government agencies.

Data from the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) showed that the province from Jan 1-29, 2022 has recorded 29 dengue cases, including two deaths.

For the same period last year, there were 40 cases with no deaths and in 2020, there were 151 cases, including 49 deaths.

Defensor said the last surge in the province was recorded in 2019 and the increase in cases takes place every three years.

“Looking back it started slowly beginning the first quarter and it started to really surge in July of 2019. So we want to start preparing for dengue together with our mayors,” the governor added.

Nonetheless, he said that the barangays (villages) are already implementing the “Limpyo (clean) Iloilo” campaign launched in 2020.

The campaign seeks to instill among Ilonggos the habit of keeping roadsides, plazas, waterways, and surroundings free of garbage and earn a “clean province” identity for Iloilo.

The simultaneous clean-up drive is done every third Saturday of the month.

Source: Philippines News Agency