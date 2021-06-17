﻿Iloilo province extends movement restrictions of residents

The movement of residents in Iloilo province remains limited to securing goods and essential transactions as the provincial government decided to extend the implementation of the municipal quarantine until June 30, 2021.

The municipal quarantine, which calls for restriction in the movement of people only between municipalities and essential travels, was supposed to end on June 18 but was drawn out since Iloilo has been under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until the end of this month.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., in a press conference on Thursday, said that he is just finalizing the new executive order (EO) that will extend the effectivity of EO 175, which imposed the municipal quarantine.

“Under MECQ, movement is limited to secure essential goods and services and there are stringent limits to the movement of persons. We have to combine the municipal quarantine with the MECQ so that we can maximize the objectives of our MECQ,” he said.

He added that he has already talked with Col. Gilbert Gorero, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), informing him of the extension and they are already prepared to enforce the order.

With the border restriction, he said, that only Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) coming from Iloilo City and the province will be allowed to pass through quarantine checkpoints.

He added that under the Omnibus Guidelines, they only have to present their ID. However, since the province has its own internal protocol, it added as a requirement travel pass to further regulate the movement of people.

In addition to the extension of the municipal quarantine, Defensor also signed Executive Order No. 174-B extending the liquor ban until end of the month.

He said that the previous order on liquor ban stated that it will be valid until revoked. However, the province will fix the period of the ban to coincide with the new quarantine classification.

“Our MECQ is until June 30 so we fix the period of our liquor ban so that it will also end on June 30,” he added.

On June 16, Defensor also issued guidelines for the implementation of the MECQ in Iloilo through EO Number 200.

In addition to the extension of the municipal quarantine and liquor ban, the province will also observe the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours.

Public events and gatherings are still prohibited but events and activities of local government units (LGUs) and religious congregation will be limited to 30 percent seating capacity.

The observance of wakes will only be for a maximum of five days.

The operation of entertainment and recreational venues, amusement parks, personal care services, casinos, cockpit, and other gaming establishments is still prohibited but accommodation establishments will only be allowed to cater to APORs, overseas Filipino workers, and other overseas Filipinos.

A 30 percent seating capacity is allowed for beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas.

Outdoor sports are allowed but within the area of residence.

Indoor dining is limited to 10 percent seating capacity and 50 percent for outdoor dinin

Source: Philippines News Agency