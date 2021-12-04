﻿Iloilo City to build P200-M sports center

The local government is building a PHP200 million Iloilo City Sports Center at the Jalandoni Memorial National High School (JMNHS) in Lapuz district here.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project on Thursday was led by Iloilo City Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda and Executive Assistant to the Mayor Raisa Treñas, representing Mayor Jerry P. Treñas.

“As a former varsity player since my younger years, it is my dream to have a world-class facility for our athletes. Iloilo City Sports Center will make us realize that dream. We will produce champions and even Olympians in the next few years,” Baronda said in her message.

The project will host the proposed Iloilo City Sports Academy that will be run by top-caliber trainers who will introduce science-based and holistic training to Ilonggo athletes, she said.

“Athletes should learn to be magnanimous in victory and gracious in defeat. My sports training made me disciplined, strong, and resilient. I want that nurtured in the hearts and minds of the Ilonggo athletes along with the world-class training,” Baronda added.

Treñas, in a speech read by his daughter Raisa, said the project would help develop the health and wellbeing of the Ilonggos, as well as instill leadership, teamwork, and discipline among the athletes.

“Who knows? Through our constant quest for greatness, we can soon produce an Olympic gold medalist from Iloilo City,” he said.

The project has an initial budget of PHP50 million under the 2021 General Appropriations Act.

Baronda also thanked Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Undersecretary Alain del Pascua for their support and the Jalandoni family for consenting to build the sports center at the compound of the JMNHS.

