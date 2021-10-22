﻿Iloilo City eases requirements for fully-vaxxed travelers

The local government here has relaxed its requirements for inbound travels of fully vaccinated individuals effective immediately.

Executive Order 125-A released by Mayor Jerry P. Treñas on Tuesday evening said returning city residents, authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), returning overseas Filipino workers (ROFs), and non-APORS from Negros Island traveling for essential purposes no longer have to present a negative result of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to secure the Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS).

Instead, they only need to submit the electronic copy of their vaccination card and certification from the city/municipal or provincial health office or competent foreign authorities, as with the case of ROFs, that they are fully vaccinated and valid identification cards or whenever accessible their vaccination certificate that can be obtained through www.vaxcert.doh.gov.ph

ROFs may wish to submit to the RT-PCR test at the Uswag Molecular Laboratory at no cost within seven days from arrival.

“Quarantine upon arrival for fully vaccinated individuals shall no longer be required,” he added as with the case of APORs and returning city residents.

Non-APORs who are not fully inoculated from Negros island have to follow the guidelines of the local government such as enrollment to the S-PaSS and negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before travel.

APORs, returning city residents, and ROFs without vaccination need to secure their S-PaSS and negative RT-PCR test and observe the quarantine requirement upon arrival.

On the other hand, travelers who are 5 to 17 years old are still required to secure an S-PaSS, undergo the swab test on the third day from arrival, and observe the quarantine requirement.

“Said quarantine may be at the designated quarantine facilities or hotel, as long as duly accompanied by parent/guardian or at the comforts of their homes, only if the same allows for effective isolation,” the EO added.

While the travel requirements are being relaxed, the mayor said that minors 15 years old and below and senior citizens 65 years old and above are still not allowed to enter malls and shopping centers except when obtaining essential goods and services.

Iloilo City is under general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of this month.

