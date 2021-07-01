﻿Iloilo City approves QRF use for anti-Covid measures

ILOILO CITY – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) has stamped its approval on the proposed utilization of the PHP39.1 million quick response fund (QRF) under the 2021 Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) given the ongoing health pandemic.

Donna Magno, head secretariat of the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (ICDRRMC), on Thursday said the reprogramming was approved by the SP in a special session held Wednesday afternoon.

Resolution No. 6 passed by the ICCDRMC on June 24, 2021 and furnished to the SP said that placing the metropolis under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) “requires funds to carry out the initiatives of various stakeholders, particularly that of the City Health Office and the City DRRM office”.

The ICDRRMC allocated PHP3 million each for the cremation of cadavers due to Covid-19 infection, meals for quarantine facilities, and for welfare goods or relief packs to be given to barangays on lockdown.

Magno said that since the start of the pandemic, the city government has been providing funds for the cremation.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed with the Gegato Abecia Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., she said.

Further, PHP12 million was allocated for the purchase of Covid-19 medical and laboratory supplies and consumables.

The rest of the funds were placed under the maintenance and operating expenses, Magno said.

Meantime, the SP also approved the separate resolution of the ICDRRMC reprogramming its programs, projects, and activities of the LDRRMF to be more responsive to the pandemic.

ICDRRMC resolution No. 9 passed on June 24 and furnished to the SP said the health pandemic has “set a new thrust for the general preparedness and response programs all over the country and has also set the precedence for the utilization of the LDRRM funds”.

“The new priorities shall focus on the support to the responders and their emergency operations, including the disaster operations of the response cluster,” the resolution said.

Under the reprogrammed budget, apart from the QRF, the pre-disaster program budget will be allocated into the maintenance and operating expenses with PHP64.9 million, capital outlay of PHP25.5 million, while PHP763,411 will be for contingency.

