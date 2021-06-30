﻿Iloilo braces for Delta variant; welcomes new reg’l health chief

ILOILO CITY – Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. has said his province is preparing for the “worst” scenario when it comes to a new variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We are preparing for Delta variant. That is our direction,” Defensor said in his press conference on Tuesday.

The governor added that the province has to get adjusted to the health situation, such that it will be “just another disease that we are taking care of” and “so that we will be comfortable amid the surge in cases while waiting for the vaccines.”

The adjustment to be taken, he said, was discussed with the incoming regional director of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) Adriano P. Subaan effective July 1, 2021.

However, Defensor did not say the adjustment he talked about with Subaan but he did stress that the new regional director’s visit is the start of their collaboration on how to further boost the province’s health care system.

As of June 29, 2021, based on the report of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO), the province has 11,960 total cumulative cases with 2,579 active cases, 297 deaths and the rest are recoveries.

Meanwhile, Subaan accepted the key of responsibility from outgoing regional director Dr. Emilia Monicimpo who will bow out of government service after 33 years in a ceremony held at the DOH regional office on Wednesday.

In his message, Subaan said that under his management, the DOH will continue to pursue its mandate and mission efficiently in collaboration with the other stakeholders with grit and compassion.

“As the uncertainties of this pandemic unfold before us, we shall sustain health programs, projects, and planned activities and persevere so as not to allow our operations run aground. We know that deep inside, just like any challenges in the human past, this too shall pass. And we shall prevail,” he said.

Prior to his assignment in Western Visayas, Subaan also served as regional director of DOH CHD in Northern Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency