﻿Ilocos Sur’s halfway house all set to welcome rebel returnees

A newly-constructed halfway house in Taleb village, Bantay, Ilocos Sur awaits former rebels who were given “new life” after their voluntary surrender to the government.

Equipped with comfortable beds, separate bathrooms and comfort rooms for males and females, a dining and kitchen area, as well as a living room for entertainment and activity center, the facility can accommodate at least 16 individuals.

These individuals can stay temporarily at the facility while waiting for the processing of their documents as beneficiaries of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), a special program of the national government to entice members and supporters of the rebel group (Militia ng Bayan) to return to the fold of the law.

Funded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government for PHP5 million, the halfway house will also serve as a venue for livelihood training and debriefing sessions for the former rebels.

As a house parent of the rebel returnees, Irene Tabarangao, social welfare officer of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office in Ilocos Sur, shared her excitement on Wednesday as she eagerly awaits the arrival of the first 16 guests to occupy the facility which will be formally inaugurated on Friday (July 16) at the Ilocos Sur Provincial Jail compound.

Through the implementation of the E-CLIP, Tabangarao said more and more members of the New People’s Army and their supporters in Ilocos Sur are availing the said program as they pledged to abandon armed violence and become productive members of society, including their immediate family members.

“Since 2020, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office has assisted three batches composed of 11 individuals who were beneficiaries of the E-CLIP,” said Tabarangao in a phone interview.

Each of them received PHP15,000 immediate assistance, PHP21,000 reintegration assistance, PHP50,000 livelihood assistance, low-cost housing, firearms remuneration in the amount that is double the cost valuation of turned-in firearms, and PhilHealth enrolment under the PAMANA-PhilHealth sponsored program.

A rebel returnee will also be enrolled under the Conditional Cash Transfer program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“With the opening of the first of its kind halfway house in the province, we look forward to serve more former rebels as we prepare them to go back to the mainstream society,” the social welfare officer said.

Since the start of the E-CLIP in 2018, she reported a total of 79 former rebels have surrendered in Ilocos Sur so far.

Aside from the national government assistance, the Ilocos Sur government under the administration of Governor Ryan Singson has also provided separate financial assistance to them including the affected civilians during an encounter between the NPA and the uniformed personnel.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency