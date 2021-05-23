﻿Ilocos Norte town placed under MECQ starting May 24

Lockdowns and containment in at least 12 villages in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections prompted Mayor Fritzie Gapasin to place the whole town under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Monday until further notice.

While waiting for the final guidelines from the Office of the Governor, Gapasin on Saturday appealed to her constituents to cooperate with front-liners who are working day and night to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Please be kind and considerate to our front-liners who don their PPE (personal protective equipment) and go out under the scorching heat of the sun just to reach out to those who are presumed to have been infected with Covid-19. They are not only at risk for the virus but also to heat stroke,” Gapasin said in a statement after she received reports of residents who have been identified as close contacts of patients are being rude and untruthful when interviewed.

After months of zero cases, several residents of Bacarra sounded the alarm to declare MECQ with the increasing number of confirmed daily cases.

The Ilocos Norte government reported that Bacarra has 110 active cases out of the province’s total 430 as of Saturday, trailing Laoag City which has 192.

As aggressive contact tracing is ongoing from the recently confirmed 31 positive cases recorded in a day, Gapasin said they are left with no choice but to declare MECQ until the spread of the coronavirus is contained.

Measures include stricter border control, suspension of public transportation except tricycles, closure of non-essential establishments, 50 percent workforce for open businesses; and encouraging work from home schemes.

Mass gatherings are strictly prohibited in the municipality, except for gatherings that can’t be postponed like wakes and funerals.

Villages are likewise permitted to set up their own “talipapa” (market) or temporary stores to assist residents who may need to access food and other essential commodities.

Source: Philippines News Agency