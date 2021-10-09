﻿Ilocos Norte town gives free rides until Dec. 31

Residents of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte who are going to this capital city for business or leisure are excited to try its modern public transport system, which will offer free rides starting Friday until December 31.

“This is good news to all our fellow residents who have no means of transport,” village chief Elviro Agoo of Davila, Pasuquin town said.

In partnership with the local government unit of Pasuquin led by Mayor Ferdinand Aguinaldo, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and officers and members of the Laoag Bacarra Pasuquin Transportation Group, Inc. (LBPTGI), the free ride service aims to benefit economic workers who commute daily from Pasuquin to Laoag, which is approximately 22 km. or about 32 minutes away.

According to Agoo, at least three modern jeepneys will ply the Davila to Laoag route and vice versa from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each jeepney will have a maximum of five round trips daily.

By next year, a new fare guide will be introduced.

Commuters have been reminded to always observe minimum health and safety protocols.

In Batac City, residents working in Laoag continue to enjoy free rides, courtesy of the city government. The free ride is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of the 21 towns and two cities of the province, the city government of Batac has the highest number of shuttle services, giving free transport service to its frontline service workers until the pandemic is over.

Source: Philippines News Agency