﻿Ilocos Norte tightens health protocols as infections surge

The local chief executives in the city of Batac and municipalities of Solsona and Pagudpud have declared lockdown in some of its affected sub-villages as 44 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were recorded on Sunday.

In a public advisory, residents were advised not to be complacent and to observe minimum health protocols at all times.

As of Monday, Massive contact tracing is ongoing in the affected areas while personnel of the Philippine National Police and members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams take turns in monitoring the entry and exit points in the lockdown areas.

Solsona town Mayor Joseph de Lara has also directed the temporary closure of its municipal hall building and rural health unit to give way to contact tracing and disinfection.

The City Health Office of Batac also temporarily closed starting Monday as one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In Pagudpud town, the Bureau of Fire Protection likewise conducted disinfection of its new public market to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

While on lockdown, mass gatherings are prohibited and access to essential needs shall be arranged with village officials who will purchase supplies on their behalf.

Of the total 95 active cases in the province, 31 are from Solsona, 21 from Pagudpud, and 15 from Batac City. Most of them are authorized persons outside residence who have been in close contact with previous cases.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc reiterated Monday the need to wear face masks and face shields properly and consistently.

“May we not tire of our safety protocols. Let us continue to be cautious in honor and appreciation of our front-liners,” he said.

Meanwhile, all close contacts of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during his March 12 visit here for the vaccination rollout of AstraZeneca were advised to self-quarantine and coordinate with local health authorities for mass swab testing set on Wednesday.

Early Monday, Roque announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 without experiencing any symptoms of the virus. During his visit to the province, Roque met with provincial and city officials and attended the vaccination rollout to senior healthcare workers at the Laoag City General Hospital and the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in this city

Source: Philippines News Agency