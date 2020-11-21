﻿Ilocos Norte suspends relief ops to Cagayan

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte donation drive to Cagayan has been temporarily suspended as three of its workers contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Since Friday, offices at the provincial government have been functioning with skeletal workforce while expanded contact tracing is ongoing.

“This is to ensure the safety of our kailian (townmate) and our employees, and to avert the further spread of Covid-19,” the provincial government said in a public advisory on late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, other public and private organizations here continue their own relief operations to flood victims particularly in Cagayan Valley and Isabela as these provinces are the closest to the region.

On Saturday, members of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) picked up boxes of donations from local officials and villagers in Barangay Nalvo led by their village chief Edison Barneso.

“We are thankful for the PAF members for bringing the boxes of relief to the victims,” he said.

Though affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, several tour guides in Ilocos Norte also shared boxes of donations to the flooded victims.

In partnership with other private and volunteer associations, Karen Lucas, a member of the Ilocos Norte Tour Guide League, said she is happy to donate some goods to the typhoon victims.

“On behalf of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte, we would like to express our thanks to our kakailian (constituents) who extended their kindness and generosity, by sharing their donations to our fellow Ilokano in Cagayan,” said Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc who earlier called for a donation drive for the flooded victims.

Source: Philippines News agency