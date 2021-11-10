﻿Ilocos Norte sets deliberations on P2.4-B budget for 2022

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) of Ilocos Norte is set to deliberate on the proposed PHP2.4 billion budget of the provincial government next year.

In a regular session on Monday, the board agreed to schedule the three-day budget hearing next week from November 17 to 19.

Board Member Donald Nicolas, in his capacity as chair of the committee on appropriations, said in an interview Monday that “all the concerned departments will be given time to defend their proposed budgetary requirements”.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the proposed 2022 budget has increased to PHP2.4 billion from its PHP1.9-billion budget this year.

“Through the help of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, the proposed budget of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte will be scrutinized in accordance with previously issued budget circulars,” he said.

He said it is better to schedule the budget hearing earlier to ensure the various expenditures for the operation of the provincial government will be studied carefully prior to approval.

In view of the pandemic, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc earlier said in an interview that he will prioritize the health welfare of the people hence, adding more budget to strengthen health services.

For 2022, the Provincial Local Finance Committee hopes to increase its local sources of revenues based on the proposed revision of the provincial revenue code, increase in quarry fees, assessment of real properties, and fair market values.

Source: Philippines News Agency