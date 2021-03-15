﻿Ilocos Norte reduces antigen test fees for returning residents

Residents eager to come home received good news from the Ilocos Norte government.

Following the easing of border and quarantine protocols, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc announced Friday that the cost of an antigen test for inbound residents would be reduced from PHP800 to PHP500.

Antigen tests for non-residents will remain at PHP800.

“This is to lighten the economic load of our residents who are coming home, now that travel requirements have been eased,” Manotoc said.

Antigen tests detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies viral infection.

Pending the issuance of an Executive Order for the implementation of the new guidelines, he said getting to Ilocos Norte has been made easier with fewer travel requirements.

Ilocos Norte has opened its borders to leisure travelers all over the country.

Visitors from enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine (GCQ) areas must submit negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests taken within 72 hours, while those from modified GCQ areas must undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival.

Tourists are advised to register at ilocosnorte.ph, generate SafePass Quick Response Codes, and book with accredited accommodations or travel agencies only.

Source: Philippines News Agency