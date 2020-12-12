﻿Ilocos Norte records 31 Covid-19 recoveries

The province of Ilocos Norte is set to flatten the curve in the next few weeks with 31 new recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recorded in a day.

This is the highest number of recoveries logged in a day based on its latest case bulletin released on Friday night.

With a united stand to contain the spread of Covid-19, Dr. Norman Rabago, provincial health consultant, expressed optimism that the province will heal as one.

To date, Ilocos Norte has a total of 262 recoveries out of its 452 confirmed cases with three deaths.

“All Covid-19 patients, including those suspect and probable admitted to the province’s accredited hospitals and quarantine facilities, are receiving proper medical interventions,” Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Marcos Manotoc said in a statement.

But with the upcoming holiday season, the governor reminded the public to stay vigilant and avoid the three Cs — closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

“We Ilocanos are known to be family-oriented people, so I ask that we only celebrate with the people in our household to ensure a healthy holiday. Let us try to find safer ways to spend quality with our family and friends,” he said.

Starting Saturday, Laoag City has eased to localized general community quarantine (GCQ) from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), but the movement of persons will still be limited — accessing essential goods and services and for work in offices or industries permitted to operate.

While most of the village barricades are now removed except those with active cases, the gathering of people outdoors is still prohibited.

The border checkpoints at the entry and exit of the city remained but less stringent.

