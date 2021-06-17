﻿Ilocos Norte records 1st ASF case

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) of Ilocos Norte has culled 28 hogs in two remote villages of Solsona town after recording its first confirmed African swine fever (ASF) case.

Dr. Loida Valenzuela, provincial veterinarian, confirmed this on Thursday as they heightened monitoring and surveillance activities of pig farms and slaughterhouses in Barangays Manalpac and Maan-anteng to arrest the spread of the ASF virus.

“Fortunately, we have documented our index case in Solsona, which is close to Apayao and Abra provinces, both of which have ASF outbreaks,” said Valenzuela citing a deeper investigation is ongoing to determine what really triggered the entry of the viral disease in the province despite intensified monitoring of its provincial borders.

While in Solsona town, Valenzuela said in a phone interview they are thoroughly asking questions from the affected farmers to rule out some of the possibilities.

Valenzuela narrated that last May 13, a piggery owner from Manalpac village reported at the Municipal Agriculture Office that one of his farrowing sows have lost appetite. When four out of nine piglets died, the PVO, promptly sent laboratory samples for confirmatory test in Metro Manila which yielded positive results.

Pigs affected by ASF manifest high fever, distinct reddish areas on the skin of the neck, chest, and extremities, plus bleeding of internal organs that could lead to death within two to 10 days.

To assist the affected hog raisers, the Ilocos Norte government and municipal government of Solsona pledged to provide livelihood assistance to them.

Aside from that, Valenzuela said the affected hog raisers will be given PHP5,000 compensation per head of pig culled after submission of complete documents to avail of the Department of Agriculture’s Quick Response Fund.

She also urged farmers and livestock raisers to enroll in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for the indemnification for agricultural losses caused by infections or other natural calamities.

So far, Valenzuela opined the presence of ASF in the province has no impact on hog supplies.

A commercial pig farm in San Nicolas produces 1,000 heads per week and even supplies adjacent provinces.

Backyard raisers, on the other hand, devote 30 percent of their produce to the local market.

Pork prices are currently ranging from PHP220 to PHP260 a kilo in the market.

“Consuming pork products should not be a source of fear because we are doing our very best to control the swine disease. Thus, we’re reminding hog farmers to adhere to stringent biosecurity protocols, eliminate meat-based swill feeding, and limit interaction between pig farms. Buyers, too, should be wary of fraudulent vendors, particularly in online trading. Let us be mindful of the consequences that this disease will have on our community if it is not properly controlled,” she said.

