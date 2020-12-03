﻿Ilocos Norte provides free shuttle service for Laoag workers

At least two coasters from the provincial government of Ilocos Norte are on standby in major borders of this city on Thursday to ferry essential workers who commute daily to work at the downtown area here.

The Metro Ilocos Norte Council (MINC), which is under the provincial government, in coordination with the city government, initiated this move to address some problems at the border such as the lack of public transport for essential workers who are non-Laoag residents.

Cipriano “Perry” Martinez, MINC head, said the two government coasters will be waiting at the border just in time when essential workers go to work in the morning and then when they go home in the afternoon.

“We have visited the borders and the shuttle vehicles will be made available when they are most needed,” Martinez said in an interview Thursday.

On the part of the city government, Mayor Michael Keon said on Wednesday that additional personnel both from the city and provincial government as well as the Philippine National Police and other support groups will be visible at the city’s major borders to assist the movement of authorized persons outside residence (APORs).

“Chairs and tables at the registration booths are also available for the comfort of APORs while waiting,” said Keon.

APORs entering the city need to register at the border before they are permitted entry.

To avoid unnecessary delay at the border checkpoints, they are advised to register online and submit their work schedule. A proof of which shall be presented to border controllers upon entry.

Aside from the provision of government shuttle services to them, displaced drivers of public utility jeepneys en route to the city are also providing free rides to APORs.

The APORs just need to show the drivers a pass slip issued by their respective barangays.

In return, drivers get compensated by the government under its continuing livelihood assistance program to displaced workers.

Source: Philippines News agency