﻿Ilocos Norte promotes outdoor workspace amid pandemic

Outdoor meetings under the canopy of trees seem to be the new norm in the province of Ilocos Norte as more green open spaces are being established to make one productive amid an ongoing national health crisis.

Through the initiative of the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office, the green open space at the west wing of the Capitol compound is now being utilized for small group meetings and conferences or even for coffee breaks or working solo.

According to Aianree Raquel, head of the INTO, “outdoor meetings are nicer than ever with high-speed wi-fi available and a breath of fresh air”.

While the provincial government still remains on skeletal workforce, employees can opt to work outside, if not at home.

With the spike of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city, the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) every week has been suspended this week. The SP hopes to resume the session early next month.

Meanwhile, to keep up with the annual tradition of celebrating the Yuletide season, Capitol workers are now setting up a giant Christmas tree in front of the historic Capitol building to remind people to be merry and stay calm in the face of an unseen enemy.

The 30-foot tall Christmas tree was recycled from previous years’ decoration as well as the giant lanterns made by inmates of the Ilocos Norte Provincial Jail.

An interactive park adorned with Christmas lights was also installed at the Capitol grounds for residents to enjoy the season.

The public, however, is reminded to always follow minimum health and safety protocols to avoid contracting the virus. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency