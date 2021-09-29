﻿Ilocos Norte losses over P50-M to ASF

Local hog raisers in the province of Ilocos Norte continue to feel the brunt of the African swine fever (ASF) as the estimated cost of damage has already reached over PHP50 million, according to local officials.

Mildred Lamoste, a hog raiser and breeder from Navotas village here, said their family’s 31 hogs which include a breeder and under fattening and ready to be sold were culled by authorities to prevent the spread of ASF.

Lamoste’s piggery has been exposed within the 500-meter radius where a confirmed positive case was recorded. This resulted in mandatory culling and depopulation of hogs as a control protocol for ASF.

The viral disease, which was first traced to hogs raised in remote Barangay Manalpac in Solsona town last June has since spread to seven other towns in the province and this city.

Dr. Loida Valenzuela, provincial veterinarian, reported Friday the disease is even harder to control than Covid-19, especially when people in the community hardly cooperate with local authorities.

Based on latest government data, losses from ASF have reached over PHP50 million.

The estimated worth of damage, according to Valenzuela is expected to increase more since the viral disease is hard to control on a short-term basis.

Presently, at least four percent or 23 barangays of the province are under the red zone, affecting a total of 868 farmers here and in the municipalities of Solsona, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Vintar, Banna, Carasi, and Piddig.

As part of the swine recovery program, some affected hog raisers were earlier given financial and livelihood assistance. The government is urging them to shift to poultry and other livestock while the problem on ASF is not yet contained.

Source: Philippines News Agency