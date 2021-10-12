﻿Ilocos Norte LGUs to issue visiting schedules in cemeteries

The provincial government of Ilocos Norte has urged all local government units (LGUs) to come up with a visitation schedule in all public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria to avoid overcrowding during the Undas season.

In Executive Order No. 161-21 signed on Monday, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said the pre-scheduled visit to memorial establishments should be as close as possible to All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Administrators of memorial establishments are likewise reminded to ensure persons visiting in groups shall not exceed 15 members and the number of people present must not exceed 40 percent of the venue capacity.

A triage to be manned by joint personnel from the Philippine National Police, Provincial Health Office, Local Government Unit and the Barangay unit shall also be established in a designated entrance and exit of these memorial establishments for body temperature screening and hand sanitation purposes.

Age restrictions currently in place will be lifted for visitors to these places.

“Selling of food, drinks, candles, toys, flowers, and other merchandise shall not be permitted,” the order said.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks and face shields and to observe physical distancing.

“The provincial government fully recognizes the tradition of the Ilocanos in paying respect to their departed loved ones, thus, it is imperative to adopt the guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and ensure strict observation of all applicable health protocols while celebrating Undas,” said Manotoc.

Public and private cemeteries in the province are now being cleaned up in preparation for the observance of the Undas holidays.

Anyone found violating the order will be penalized under existing laws and ordinances.

There has been a downtrend in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province for the past weeks, with only 17 new infections recorded as of Sunday.

However, residents are reminded to always take necessary precautions when leaving their homes.

