﻿Ilocos Norte LGU extends payment deadline for biz renewal

The municipality of San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte is extending the deadline of payment of business renewal until February 11, an official said Tuesday.

Town treasurer Henry Ulep said the extended deadline is to give extra consideration to business owners who are struggling to recover from economic losses amid the pandemic.

“As of today, there are only about 30 percent out of the total number of businesses that were able to pay their corresponding taxes,” he said.

For the safety of the general public, the municipal government also adheres to strict coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) protocols such as observing physical distancing, wearing of face masks and face shields which also deters the prompt flow of government transactions.

In accordance with local laws, the municipal government also waives the collection of any incurred interests, surcharges and penalties until the February 11 extended deadline.

Like in various parts of the country, the town of San Nicolas reported a reduction in its local revenue sources after most of its local businesses have closed shops last year due to the global pandemic. Among the most affected businesses are those that belong to the non-essential category.

Before the pandemic, San Nicolas has earned its Hall of Fame award from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the country’s most business-friendly municipality under the municipal category level 1.

Source: Philippines News agency