﻿Ilocos Norte health workers gear up for vax drive

Excitement filled the air in Ilocos Norte on Friday as health workers await the arrival of the first batch of Sinovac vaccine here later in the day.

In a health forum organized by officers and members of the Ilocos Norte Medical Society in cooperation with the Philippine College of Physician Ilocos-Abra Chapter, Dr. Norman Rabago, head consultant for Covid-19 in Ilocos Norte, told residents on Friday that he will be one of the first front-liners to get the Sinovac shot on Saturday.

“What we are doing right now is for the protection of our loved ones. We know and I believe that we can survive this if we have each other. The light that will give this pandemic to finally end is at our hands,” Rabago said.

The first batch of Sinovac vaccines in Ilocos Norte is expected to be officially turned over to Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc later this afternoon at the Provincial Capitol building.

The vaccines will then be distributed to the Covid-19 referral hospitals namely: Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital, and Laoag City General Hospital.

Around 3,000 healthcare workers in the province will be the first to receive the vaccine. As part of the vaccination plan, the Provincial Health Task Force on Covid-19 prepared 60 vaccination teams to be deployed in 28 vaccination centers including public schools and public and private hospitals.

“In the vaccination process itself, we will have pre-registration (before the schedule), registration (at the vaccination site itself), counseling, and screening before administering the vaccine. After that, the vaccinated person can stay in the post-observation area to monitor his / her condition,” he said noting they will only use vaccines that were approved by the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.

Aside from the Sinovac vaccines from the Chinese government, Ilocos Norte has initially ordered 120,000 doses from British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

