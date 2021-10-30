﻿Ilocos Norte gov’t relaxes night curfew hours

In anticipation of the long holiday this weekend, the Ilocos Norte government on Friday gave a festive gift to residents by relaxing night curfew by two hours.

Based on a two-page Executive Order No. 163-21 issued by Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, the new curfew and liquor ban hours in the province has been reduced from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. from its previous 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The new order takes effect immediately until further notice.

The latest advisory from the Ilocos Norte government came after the reduction of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection in the province which de-escalated its quarantine classification to general community quarantine status (GCQ) since September 23, 2021.

Under GCQ, leisure travel among local residents without age restrictions is now allowed but the public is strongly encouraged to use the SafePass app for easier contact tracing purposes and must follow standard health protocols.

Restaurants have resumed operation with increased capacity in their dining spaces to 75 percent and operate indoor areas at 50 percent.

“By relaxing night curfew hours, we expect the revival of local businesses,” said Manuel Morales, a businessman from Laoag City.

Another Laoag resident Melody Baptista said, “This will benefit businesses as we love to spend time with friends and family during festivities.”

