﻿Ilocos Norte governor seeks more PAL flights, reduced airfare

As the province of Ilocos Norte offers “new normal” tourist attractions, the country’s flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to increase its number of flights from Manila to Laoag and vice versa this February.

In its latest advisory, PAL’s flight schedule for February is now twice a week every Tuesday and Friday.

But to accommodate more tourists including balikbayans from the United States, particularly from Hawaii who are coming home to Ilocos, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said in a virtual press conference on Thursday that the PAL management is also planning to add another flight to make it thrice weekly.

“I likewise appealed to the management if they can reduce the airfare,” he said.

From an average one-way airfare of PHP3,000 before the pandemic, the basic fare has jumped to PHP4,995.

Ilocos Norte has recently opened several “new normal” attractions such as the Paoay Lake waterpark, new bike routes and trails in the different towns and cities, birdwatching sites in Paoay and Pagudpud to entice domestic and foreign tourists.

But before booking a flight to Laoag, the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office has reminded air passengers to check all travel requirements and safety protocols and avoid any inconvenience upon arrival.

Like those who are traveling by land, unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to come in unless they can present a duly signed medical certificate with the doctor’s name and contact details that states that their medical condition prevents full vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

All air passengers are likewise required to present a negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test taken within the last 60 hours or a negative antigen test result taken within the last 24 hours upon arrival.

Since 2017, Philippine Airlines is the only airline servicing Laoag-bound passengers.

Due to the pandemic, flights were stopped in April 2020 resumed in July but with an on and off schedule.

Last November, a more regular one flight a week was carried out.

Source: Philippines News Agency