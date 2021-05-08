﻿Ilocos Norte gives over 4K food aid to locked down residents

LAOAG CITY – The provincial government of Ilocos Norte has supplied over 4,000 packages of food assistance to residents affected by a series of lockdowns due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection.

Ilocos Norte media officer Ma. Rhona Ysabel Daoang said Friday the provincial government has so far distributed 4,142 packages of food aid to people throughout the province, with most of the assistance going to those who were placed under granular lockdown.

Among these areas include Laoag, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Vintar and Sarrat in the first district of Ilocos Norte; and the towns of San Nicolas, Banna, Solsona, Nueva Era, Dingras, Badoc, Currimao, Paoay, Pinili and the City of Batac in the second district.

“The residents have received food from Lazada and other donors and companies. Some relief assistance was delivered directly to people through the village front-liners who are monitoring their situation,” said Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer (PSWDO) Lilian Rin, who is one of those who are spearheading the Task Force Salun-at Food Delivery program.

On Friday, the food delivery team from the PSWDO and Office of the Barangay Affairs went to the locked-down barangays in Bacarra where they distributed a total of 423 relief packs consisting of canned goods, rice, and other essentials.

Rin said the food packs were delivered to the target beneficiaries while ensuring preventive health measures are in place.

In Laoag City, village front-liners assigned in locked-down areas received food aid too courtesy of the city government.

Mayor Michael Keon said there were some grocery items and food surplus that were left over during the recently concluded community pantry so they are distributing these to the locked-down barangays as well as barangay front-liners.

He thanked the generous individuals and groups who are helping the city government in its relief operations to the needy. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency