﻿Ilocos Norte exempts OFWs from entry ban on returning residents

The province of Ilocos Norte has temporarily banned the entry of its returning residents until August 15 to arrest the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a virtual presser on Thursday, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said exempted from the entry ban are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have scheduled arrivals in the province until August 15, citing humanitarian reasons.

“We have already coordinated with the Office of Civil Defense and the Overseas Workers Welfare Association regarding this. As much as possible, we don’t want to turn them away,” Manotoc said, as he appealed to all concerned returning residents to delay their arrival until August 15 or when the surge of cases has eased.

As of Wednesday, Ilocos Norte has recorded a total of 9,182 cases, with 5,273 recoveries, 3,777 active cases, and 132 deaths.

At present, the cities of Laoag and Batac, and Pagudpud town are under the strictest enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the province is under modified enhanced community quarantine, except for the towns of Bacarra, Badoc, Burgos, and Pinili which are under general community quarantine.

Based on the latest tally of the Provincial Health Task Force, Ilocos Norte has also logged 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 variants — Alpha (eight), Beta (one) and Delta (five).

Maj. Roxanne Parado, head of the Provincial Contact Tracing Team, said they are now implementing more aggressive contact tracing strategies to contain the further spread of infections.

Aside from an intensified vaccination drive, the governor said contact tracing, testing, and isolating are critical in bringing down the number of cases that have already overwhelmed and exhausted medical front-liners.

He added that he plans to activate the Barangay Contact Tracing Teams covering the 559 barangays of Ilocos Norte to contribute to the contact tracing effort, which is one of the pillars of pandemic response.

