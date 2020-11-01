﻿Ilocos Norte braces for ‘Rolly’

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Ilocos Norte convened a meeting at the Capitol auditorium on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the effects of Typhoon Rolly.

During the meeting, Marcel Tabije, head of the PDRRMC, reiterated to all participants the need to undertake precautionary measures as strong winds and huge waves have started to be experienced in this part of Northern Luzon.

Based on the bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), “Rolly” made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon province and it is expected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea Sunday night.

Storm warning signals are already up in various parts of the country including Ilocos Norte, which is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

In Laoag City, several residents were seen queuing in grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies to stock up on their essentials in preparation for the typhoon.

Livestock owners have also prepared feedstuff as they brought their large ruminants to a higher elevation.

“Aside from constantly monitoring our weather, we are also in close coordination with our community officials to monitor our flood-prone areas, landslide-prone areas, and storm surge risk areas in coastal municipalities,” Tabije said.

As part of PDRRMRC’s disaster prevention and mitigation measures, the council identified and prepositioned equipment for use in times of calamity, such as ambulance, dump trucks, and rubber boats, as well as food packs and medical supplies

