﻿Iligan opens Covid-19 ‘command center’

Iligan City’s local government launched Thursday its “One Hospital Command Center (OHCC)” that will act as an information and response hub for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Dr. Belinda Lim, health cluster manager of the Iligan Emergency Operation Center, said during Thursday’s virtual presser, the OHCC was established to better manage data and information related to Covid-19 cases from both the government and private hospitals in the city.

Lim said the OHCC can be reached at hotline numbers 0966 760 1888 and 0995 479 1880.

Meanwhile, Iligan City Councilor Macky Macapagal, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee of Health and Sanitation, said the city is pushing with the establishment of a Covid-19 testing laboratory.

Macapagal said contractor Endec Inc. has been tasked with the delivery, installation, commissioning and training of laboratory staff.

The company will also supply the machine, generators, biosafety cabinets, and computers for the PHP19-million testing laboratory.

“Parallel to that, we are also processing the license and accreditation [of the laboratory]”, he said, adding that 23 more beds have been added to the city-run Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital to cater more Covid-19 patients.

Macapagal said the Covid-19 testing laboratory is expected to be operational by December.

Source: Philippines News Agency