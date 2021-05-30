﻿Icentives for turning plastic garbage into ecobricks eyed

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The local barangay unit of Macabalan here is planning to implement a reward system to encourage its residents to collect their plastic garbage to be used as raw material for ecobricks.

Macabalan barangay chairperson Norbel Saa said he will ask the barangay council to approve his proposal to provide incentive to residents who can turn in their plastic garbage to the ecobrick hub, the newly launched manufacturer of bricks that are made of waste plastics.

“They must not throw their garbage, but to give it to us. I will request the barangay council to allow me to give, for instance, five kilos of rice for every five kilos of plastic garbage they can turn in,” Saa said Saturday during soft launching of the ecobrick hub put up by Green Antz and Pilipinas Shell Foundation in the barangay.

Jordan Apat, project representative for Green Antz Builders Incorporated, said they can undertake the same arrangement by giving a piece of ecobrick to residents in exchange for, as an example, five kilos of plastic waste.

Apat said the ecobrick project will benefit members of the Macajalar Wharf Porter Association Federation of Multipurpose Cooperative as well as residents of Macabalan.

Leland George Llamazares, terminal operations manager of the Pilipinas Shell Northern Mindanao import facility in this city, said the project, which costs almost PHP4 million, including the 33 solar panels that power the manufacturing site, also aims to provide livelihood to the people.

“Hopefully, in the next months to come, we’ll see more progress for this project,” he said in the same event.

Apat said the hub can make 40 pieces of ecobricks with two kilos of segregated plastics mixed with a sack of cement using simple machines, such as shredders and molders, in 30 to 40 minutes.

“For 20 tons of plastic, we can produce ecobricks for one hectare,” he said, adding the bricks can be used either as concrete blocks for structures, or installed as pavers.

He said the facility can manufacture 5,000 to 6,000 ecobricks in a 24-hour operation.

Aside from providing the technology, Apat said Green Antz will also train the workers on how to operate the machines and the entire process of brick-making.

“We will train them this June. After that, they can already operate,” he added.

As the partner organization, the porters’ association will provide the manpower in the ecobrick production, the cooperative’s chairperson, Villaruel Jumawid Jr., said.

“Our counterpart is the workforce. We are committed, we will manage this properly. Our operation will be transparent,” Jumawid said.

Meanwhile, Environmental Management Bureau-10 director Reynaldo Digamo said one of their areas of concern is on plastic pollution and initiatives, thus the ecobrick hub can help address the issue.

“Plastic pollution is one of the biggest problems the country is facing right now. We are finding ways to solve it. This (project) which can turn plastic waste into a resource is very beneficial,” he said.

To replicate this initiative, Digamo urged companies to go into programs, such as what Pilipinas Shell Foundation has done to help the environment and provide additional income to the people.

Digamo also hoped that the beneficiaries of the Macabalan ecobrick hub will use the facility to the fullest.

“The millions of pesos invested will just go to waste if this project is not being used properly,” Digamo said

Source: Philippines News Agency