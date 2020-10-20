﻿IBP seeks probe on lawyer’s ‘violation’ of Covid-19 protocols

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Negros Oriental chapter on Tuesday said it is seeking an investigation on possible lapses committed by a Capitol official and his companions who were found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lawyer Nerio Bulado, IBP-Negros Oriental chapter president, in an interview, said their request will be sent Wednesday to the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) via a resolution.

Bulado explained it took a while for them to take action as they had to determine all the facts surrounding the arrival of the Capitol official, a lawyer, from a high-risk area last Oct. 3, along with other individuals, some of whom were also found infected with Covid-19.

“We will ask for an investigation from the provincial IATF and then if there are any violations of rules and protocols for them to file the necessary charges,” Bulado said.

Asked if the provincial IATF will file a complaint if necessary, Bulado said “ila na ng problema kay part mana sa ilang trabaho (that is their problem because it is part of their job) but if they refuse to file, we also have other remedies, such as going to the Office of the Ombudsman”.

There are an estimated 200 members of the IBP here, and the Capitol official, known as patient NegOr CoV 191, is one of them, he said.

The local IBP’s decision came after it was established that upon his arrival in the province, NegOr CoV 191 visited the Hall of Justice, where a number of lawyers, prosecutors, and staff members were exposed to him.

He also visited Silliman University, the Negros Oriental Detention, and Rehabilitation Center, a municipal trial court in nearby Sibulan town, and his homes in Bacong and Zamboanguita.

“We will finalize the resolution tomorrow and have it signed by IBP-Negros Oriental members before we send it to PIATF for them to take action,” Bulado said.

He added that anyone can file a case against the Capitol lawyer and his companions on condition of anonymity just as a class suit is also possible “because the Ombudsman will verify it and then act on a complaint”.

Hundreds of primary, secondary, and tertiary contacts have already been identified to have been reportedly directly and indirectly linked to NegOr CoV 191 and the other authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) who were with him on the supposed official travel to Manila and who, upon their return, had been tested positive for the dreaded disease. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency