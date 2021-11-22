﻿IATF to roll out Covid-19 alert level system in remaining regions

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the Phase 4 implementation of the Covid-19 Alert Level System covering the rest of the regions across the country, Malacañang announced on Saturday night.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved to implement Phase 4 of the Alert Level System placing the remaining regions under respective Alert Levels from 22 November 2021 to 30 November 2021,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is now the acting Palace spokesperson, said in a press statement.

Five areas would be placed under Alert Level 3 including Apayao, Mountain Province, and Ifugao in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); Dinagat Islands in Region 13 (Caraga); and Sulu in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Nograles said 19 areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 of the final phase of the Alert Level System implementation. These include:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Benguet

Kalinga

Region 4-B (Mimaropa)

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Marinduque

Romblon

Palawan

Region 13 (Caraga)

Butuan City

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

Basilan

Cotabato City

Tawi-Tawi

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

On Nov. 11, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 151 for the nationwide rollout of the alert level system that will be undertaken in four tiers/phases.

The first phase was initially piloted in Metro Manila on Sept. 16. The National Capital Region is now currently under Alert Level 2.

Later, the Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region were included in the Phase 1 implementation.

Listed in Phase 2 are Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, and the Zamboanga Peninsula while Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen are part of Phase 3.

Phase 4 covers CAR, Caraga, Mimaropa, and BARMM.

