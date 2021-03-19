﻿IATF suspends reopening of cinemas, other sectors

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez on Thursday said some of the newly opened sectors in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be closed temporarily due to rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a text message, Lopez said driving schools, traditional cinemas, gaming arcades, museums, cultural centers, and limited social events in Department of Tourism-accredited establishments will be suspended immediately until Easter Sunday on April 4.

The trade chief attended the meeting of the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) virtually on Thursday as he tested positive for Covid-19 again.

“Due to rising cases, DTI also supports scaling back of some activities that were recently reopened or expanded,” he said.

Lopez said the IATF is limiting the MICE (meetings, incentives, conference, and exhibitions) industry to 30 percent from 50-percent capacity.

Venue capacity of dine-in restaurants, cafés, and personal care services will be scaled back to 50 percent.

“Reminder also for the people to avoid crowding and crowded places. Establishments (should) improve ventilation, open windows and doors, (and use) air purifiers,” he said.

The IATF will issue a new circular on this matter, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency