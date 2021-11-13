﻿IATF sets dates for phased, nationwide enforcement of ALS

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has set the dates for the phased implementation of the Alert Levels System (ALS) across the country.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte, through Executive Order (EO) 151 inked Thursday, approved the nationwide implementation of the ALS to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the implementation of Phases 2, 3, and 4 of the nationwide alert levels is scheduled for November 12, 17, and 22, respectively.

“The IATF approved the recommendation on the expanded implementation of the alert levels to other areas, in adherence to the implementation phases provided under Executive Order No. 151 (series of 2021),” said Roque, who concurrently serves as IATF-EID spokesperson.

Under EO 151, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao region are included in Phase 1.

The Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen are listed in Phase 2, while Cagayan Valley, the Bicol region, and the Zamboanga Peninsula fall under Phase 3.

The Cordillera region, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are listed in Phase 4.

The first phase of the nationwide implementation covers the pilot areas where ALS is currently being implemented.

According to EO 151, the current guidelines on the ALS issued by the IATF-EID will remain in effect and may be amended sans the President’s approval.

The guidelines will be imposed in all areas where alert levels will be implemented.

To have an “accurate” assessment in placing areas under Alert Level 1, the IATF-EID has directed the National Task Force Against Covid-19 National Vaccines Operations Center and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to facilitate the provision of daily vaccination data, including details about target population and vaccination coverage per priority group, Roque said.

He added that the Small Technical Group on Safety Seal has likewise been tasked to finalize the list of “3Cs” (closed, crowded, and close-contact) establishments that will be included in the Safety Seal metric for the de-escalation of Alert Level 1.

“LGUs (local government units) are further directed to conduct an inventory on the total number of 3Cs establishments and number of 3Cs establishments with Safety Seal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recommendation to allow group activities for fitness studios, gyms, and venues for non-contact exercise and sports in areas under Alert Level 2 has been approved, Roque said.

He said the IATF-EID has also adopted the proposed guidelines for the limited face-to-face training and assessment program of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“As such, TESDA is allowed to conduct training and assessment from 50 percent to 100 percent venue capacity, subject to minimum public health standards in areas under Alert Levels 4 to 1. On the other hand, no face-to-face activities shall be allowed under Alert Level 5,” he said.

The existing guidelines for the implementation of the nationwide community quarantine are still in effect in all areas not yet placed under the ALS.

Roque said the IATF-EID has also approved the downgrading of quarantine status in the Mountain Province to regular general community quarantine from November 16 to 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency