﻿IATF revises Covid-19 protocols for ‘Green, Yellow’ states

The Philippines has updated the testing and quarantine protocols for international travelers coming from the “green” and “yellow” lists of countries, territories, and jurisdictions.

The revised guidelines were contained in Resolution 142 approved on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Roque, also acting as IATF-EID spokesperson, said the latest testing and quarantine protocols take effect on Friday.

Under the new rules, fully-vaccinated individuals from “green” or “yellow” states need to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of the negative result of their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken on their fifth day in the country.

“They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day, with the day of arrival as their first day,” he said.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, as well as those with unverified vaccination status are required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of the negative result of their RT-PCR test taken on their seventh day in the country, Roque said.

“They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day, with the day of arrival as their first day,” he said.

Originally, international passengers from yellow countries are mandated to undergo 14-day quarantine upon their arrival and take the RT-PCR test on their seventh day in the country.

On the other hand, arriving passengers from green countries need to take an RT-PCR test on their fifth day in the country and complete the seven-day facility-based quarantine.

Roque said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), under the modified protocols, is directed to ensure strict symptom monitoring while international passengers from yellow and green countries are in the isolation facility.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to secure their own pre-booked accommodation of at least six days, while those unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or with unverified vaccination status have to spend eight days in the facility, he said.

Roque said the country would accept the certification from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in the country of origin for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their spouses, parents, and/or children traveling with them to verify their vaccination status.

For Filipinos or foreigners fully vaccinated in the Philippines, they can present a VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate or BOQ-issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV), he said.

Roque added that the national digital certificate of the foreign government which accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement or BOQ-issued ICV for non-OFWs and foreigners fully vaccinated abroad would likewise be accepted.

Source: Philippines News Agency