﻿IATF orders localized lockdowns in ‘priority, critical’ areas

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has directed local government units (LGUs) whose jurisdictions have a community transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to implement localized lockdowns.

The IATF-EID’s latest order was contained in its Resolution 135-A approved on Thursday but was only released on Saturday.

According to the resolution, LGUs must implement localized community quarantine and ramp up the availability of quarantine facilities in “priority” or “critical” areas with community transmission.

The IATF-EID’s resolution said private and public establishments are covered by the order, subject to the concurrent of the regional task force.

It also directed LGUs to ensure the immediate facility-based isolation of all returning citizens and individuals with suspect and probable Covid-19 cases.

LGUs are likewise told to make sure that persons with symptoms of the coronavirus disease, as well as those awaiting the result of their Covid-19 tests, are also undergoing isolation.

“All areas shall continue to implement the… scaling up of local health systems capacity, especially for community isolation and critical care, including dedicated mechanical ventilators, and Intensive Care Units, isolation, and ward beds for Covid-19 cases,” IATF-EID Resolution 135-A read.

LGUs are required to submit “complete and accurate” coronavirus-related data through Covid-Kaya and the Department of Health’s DataCollect.

The IATF-EID also mandated LGUs to improve their vaccination efforts among A2 and A3 priority groups to prevent the occurrence of more severe diseases and fatalities.

“[LGUs should also make] parallel efforts to vaccinate A4 and A5 population, if resources are adequate,” it said.

LGUs should also ensure the strict observance of minimum public health standards and improve the implementation of engineering and administrative controls, especially ventilation standards and actions against crowding and gatherings.

They should also have “uniform” health protocols in high-risk areas like wet markets, supermarkets, government offices, and workplaces.

They are also reminded to improve the distribution of personal protective equipment and waste management, as well as continue health education on Covid-19 transmissions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency