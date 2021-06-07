﻿IATF mulls giving privileges to vaccinated individuals

MANILA – Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said his department is proposing to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to ease restrictions for individuals that completed their coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

“We just hope, moving forward, as we get to vaccinate more, we start to reopen further, (we are looking to) give benefits especially to those who were vaccinated. We’re saying that those who already got their vaccines, I hope they can feel some benefits (of getting vaccinated),” Lopez said during the ceremonial vaccination for the A4 group.

He said the IATF and the private sector are discussing developing a policy that will give benefits to those who already got their vaccines.

This was echoed by National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. during the press conference.

“We are studying in the IATF to give privileges to those individuals who got their vaccines,” Galvez said.

He cited that in Israel, vaccinated elderlies can already visit different stores and can go outside their residences, while those who did not get their vaccines are still not allowed to go outside and are required to take Covid-19 testing every three days.

Moreover, Lopez said those individuals 65 years and above who already completed their Covid-19 vaccines and are currently not allowed to go outside their residences, may benefit from easing restrictions after being vaccinated.

Lopez said they are also eyeing to shorten the period for quarantine for domestic and foreign travels for those who already got their vaccines against Covid-19.

“That is also a big help to the investors. A lot of investors are really wanting to get in but (they) get discouraged by the long quarantine that we still have. We simply follow the best practices that the other countries are doing,” he said.

Lopez added this kind of adjustment will help the country towards its path to economic recovery

Source: Philippines News Agency