﻿IATF-EID places Zambo City under Alert Level 3

The national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Wednesday placed this city under Alert Level 3 until the end of this month.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the directive was pursuant to IATF-EID Resolution 148-F approved on November 13.

“As the city eases restrictions, the public is urged to remain vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) by being compliant with the safety and health protocols to prevent another surge,” Salazar said.

Prior to an Alert Level 3, the city was under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest protocol.

Areas under Alert Level 3 are those with high and/or increasing case count and increasing bed utilization and intensive care utilization rates.

The Covid-19 data tracker showed that this city has registered 21,831 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 20,083 recoveries, 734 active cases, and 1,014 deaths as of November 15.

Sarita Sebastian, a local tourism officer, announced that they would start accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists.

She said aside from the tourists’ vaccination cards, other requirements include their plane round trip tickets, confirmed accommodation booking from the Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited hotels, travel itinerary, and Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage permit.

She said inbound travelers who are partially vaccinated are required to submit their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test results.

“The implementation of the ‘staycation’ concept will also start, but only at DOT-accredited establishments,” Sebastian said.

Social gatherings, as well as meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibits, are also allowed but only 30 percent of the venue capacity for indoor and 50 percent for outdoor.

“The ‘Bakuna Bubble’ concept will be implemented in duly accredited tourism establishments,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency