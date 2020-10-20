﻿IATF, DOH conduct Covid-19 mass testing in Pangasinan

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) led by the Department of Health (DOH) is holding mass testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province of Pangasinan.

In an interview on Tuesday, Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, said the targets of the three-day mass testing are barangay health emergency response teams (BHERTS), authorized persons outside of residence (APOR), and front-line workers.

“This is voluntary testing for the BHERTS, APORs, and frontline workers. Some 273 have been tested on the first day (Oct.19),” she said.

She added they are using the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction for the mass testing that will last until Wednesday.

De Guzman commended the initiative of the IATF and the DOH as it augmented the provincial government’s daily mass testing.

“It is a big help because we cannot accommodate all for the provincial government’s extended mass testing for Covid-19 as we are focused for now on the front-line workers and those who were identified in the contact tracing,” she said.

Pangasinan, she added, is considered a high-risk area with a spike in cases and one of the biggest provinces in the country hence was chosen by the IATF for the mass testing.

Meanwhile, the DOH and the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force in the Ilocos Region are inspecting the province’s molecular laboratory.

“They are looking into it if it could already operate. If there are still major concerns, we will be given 30 days to comply but hopefully, there will be no more major concerns,” de Guzman added. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency