﻿Iabela schools, education offices placed under 14-day lockdown

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela – The Isabela schools division here has ordered a provincewide two-week lockdown from April 6 to 19 of all public schools and implemented a work-from-home scheme amid a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a memorandum, Dr. Madelyn Macalling, Isabela schools division officer-in-charge and assistant superintendent, told public school district supervisors and districts in-charge to advise all school heads in their areas that “no personnel shall be allowed to report for a face-to-face transaction in schools” for the duration of the work-from-home scheme period.

Teachers and non-teaching workers have been among those infected with the virus, prompting the division head to impose the scheme, as approved by DepEd Regional Director Benjamin Paragas.

“The workers were tasked to do their duties and functions thru ‘online transactions or virtual modes’ even in submission of required reports,” Macalling added.

She also tasked school and district nurses and other health workers to regularly monitor the health status of educators and closely monitor cases with the epidemiology and surveillance units “to facilitate the contact tracing” and managing those exposed to the virus.

She advised those exposed to Covid-19 positives to isolate themselves.

Emelinda Abu, Isabela National High School head teacher, welcomed the memorandum, saying mentors have also worked from home to lessen exposure to the virus prior to the 14-day lockdown.

“The school has been locked down but the students have been doing blended learning through online and those who already received their modules,” she told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

Isabela has a total of 1,436 active cases of coronavirus with 89 new infections reported by the provincial health office on April 6. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency