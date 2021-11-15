﻿‘I told Bong to run for president’: PRRD

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte said it was him who told Senator Christopher “Bong” Go to run for president after the latter dropped his vice presidential bid following presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s decision to run for vice president.

“Umiiyak si Bong, sabi ko wag ka umiyak, bakit ka iiyak, bukas ang president, tumakbo ka. E bakit ka iiyak dahil lang anak ko sumingit bigla (Bong is crying, I said don’t cry, why are you crying, the race is open, run. Why are you crying just because my daughter came in suddenly),” Duterte said in an online interview with vlogger Byron Cristobal, known as Banat By, streamed on YouTube on Sunday night.

The President accompanied Go when the senator went to the Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila on Saturday to file his certificate of candidacy to run for president in the 2022 national and local elections under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), an allied party of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Duterte said he was surprised that Sara on Saturday filed her COC to run for vice president under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) despite being the top contender for president based on the recent surveys.

“Nagtataka ako, siya ang No. 1 sa survey, kung bakit siya pumayag na tatakbo ng bise, siya ang mataas ang rating, bakit? (I wonder, she’s the No. 1 in the survey, why she agreed to run for vice, she has highest rating, why?),” Duterte said.

He said presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos might have influenced his daughter to run as vice president.

“Hindi ko naman sya sinisisi kasi di naman kami nag-usap. Yun desisyon nila ang ayaw ko na tatakbo. I’m sure yun pagtakbo ni Sara ay desisyon nila Bongbong (I’m not blaming her because we never talked. It’s their decision that she will run that I opposed. I’m sure Sara’s move to run was the decision of Bongbong’s camp),” Duterte said.

Duterte said in “a matter of hours”, he will make an announcement that he “might” run (VP) as Go’s tandem.

He said he will support the presidential bid of his long-time top aide “as a matter of principle.”

“E wala itong ginawang hambog na kwento na kaya nya, pero alam ko sa taon na nagserbisyo siya sa akin, alam ko talagang honest. Wala ka talagang masilip (He never bragged that he can do it, but in the long years that he served to me, I know he is really honest. You cannot find fault),” Duterte said, referring to Go.

During the election campaign period, Duterte said he will reveal the reasons why he supported Go instead of Marcos or Manny Pacquiao.

He clarified that it was Pacquiao, also a presidential candidate, who sought for an audience when they met last week.

“Sabi nya na magsama tayo for the sake of Mindanao. Sabi ko (He said let’s join for the sake of Mindanao. I said), I am sorry, I cannot support you,” Duterte said.

“Hindi talaga ako magsuporta sa kanya, hindi rin ako magsuporta kay Marcos, wala ako, basta ako kay Bong, niloko nila eh (I won’t really support him [Pacquiao], I won’t support Marcos either, I don’t have any. I will only support Bong, they cheated him),” he added.

Duterte also said he never made a commitment that he will support Marcos.

Source: Philippines News Agency