﻿I have been waiting to be vaccinated: Benguet nurse

Fay Labi Florendo, a nurse for 29 years now, failed to hide her excitement when the vaccination rollout at the Benguet General Hospital (BeGH) began on Saturday morning.

“I have been waiting for this. Now that it’s here, I grabbed the opportunity,” Florendo, 49, said in an interview. “A little protection will be sufficient than having none.”

The province received 1,100 doses of SinoVac on Friday, with 500 allocated for BeGH and 600 for public and private medical facilities, including infirmaries, in 13 municipalities.

Florendo, a mother of one, is among the BeGH nurses assigned at the temporary treatment and monitoring facility (TTMF) here.

She has worked in the Middle East and the United States but returned home in 2018 to serve her province mates.

As one who is regularly exposed to the virus, she does not want to put her family at risk.

“As soon as vaccines are available for the general public, we will line up for my family,” she said.

Dr. Meliarazon Dulay, BeGH chief, was the first vaccine recipient in the province, followed by Dr. Adrian Geronimo, BeGH’s infectious disease specialist; Dr. Daisy Mae Tagudar, chief of internal medicine; and Florendo, who volunteered.

