﻿HVT nabbed in NoCot, P340-K ‘shabu’ seized

Anti-narcotics agents arrested a man listed as a high-value target (HVT) in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato on Friday afternoon, after more than two months of surveillance operations.

Director Naravy Duquiatan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 (Soccsksargen) identified the suspect as Manan Radzak Ebrahim, 34, of Barangay Upper Panangkalan.

Seized from him was a huge sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated street market value of PHP340,000.

Duquiatan said an undercover agent transacted with Ebrahim for PHP100,000 worth of illegal drugs during an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion 2 at 4 p.m. on Friday.

“After Ebrahim handed over the stuff to the poseur buyer and took the bag that contained the boodle money, he was arrested,” she said, adding that Ebrahim did not resist arrest.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspect.

Source: Philippines News agency