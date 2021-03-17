﻿Huse probe sought on request for lawyers’ list in Reds’ cases

A leader of the House of Representatives is calling for a congressional probe into the letter request to the local court of a Calbayog City police intelligence officer for a list of lawyers defending suspected “communists”.

In a statement on Monday, Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said the request made by Lt. Fernando Calabria Jr. was “improper” and “alarming”, as it violates the duty of lawyers to render legal service to any person needing it.

Rodriguez said a House probe is necessary to find out who issued the order to Calabria to ask the Calbayog Regional Trial Court for a list of lawyers of suspected communists.

“Lt. Calabria claimed that he was just following an order from ‘higher-ups.’ Who in the hierarchy of the PNP [Philippine National Police] gave such directive? Why was the order issued? What was their goal?” he asked.

Rodriguez said he was inclined to believe that Calabria did not act on his own volition.

He said the House should find out if a similar request has been made by any police officer from any other court in other parts of the country.

“We have to find that out from the PNP and from the Supreme Court. Any judge who has received a similar legally questionable solicitation should now report it to the Supreme Court,” Rodriguez said.

He stressed that the targeted lawyers did nothing wrong in defending suspected communists.

“They have a constitutional duty to defend those suspects, who in the first place did not violate the law by just being communists, unless they committed other offenses,” he said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, has removed Calabria from his post.

“The relief order is in connection with the March 8 incident in Calbayog City which resulted in the death of Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and five other people, including three PNP personnel and at the same time, the irresponsible conduct of his intelligence officer in relation to the letter request to the local court,” Eleazar’s statement read.

Marshals service to counter threats against judiciary

Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon, meanwhile, called for the speedy passage of a bill creating the Philippine Marshals Service, which shall be primarily responsible for the protection and security of the members of the judiciary, judicial personnel, the courts, and other court assets.

“We are calling on our fellow legislators in both Houses of Congress to support this bill because of its relevance and necessity, not only for the safety and security of those in the judiciary but also for facilitating the swift delivery of justice,” Biazon said.

Biazon said the Philippine Marshals Service shall be tasked to protect, defend, and ensure the safety of justices, judges, court officials and personnel, and court buildings and properties.

“The Philippine Marshals Service will also have the power to conduct threat assessments and undertake investigations, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, over crimes and other offenses committed against, including potential actionable security threats to, officials and personnel of the judiciary, and court properties,” he said.

The Service can also investigate allegations of irregularities, including graft and corrupt practices, committed by justices, judges, court officials, and court personnel, and assist in the execution and implementation of court orders.

Citing news reports and data from the Free Legal Assistance Group, Biazon said it was alarming that eight judges and 61 lawyers have already been killed since 2016 alone.

“It is even more terrifying to hear of aggressions, including reg-tagging, being made against lawyers representing political dissidents by law enforcement agencies,” he said. “There is a need to provide our magistrates and judges a secure environment where they will be able to perform this gargantuan task of rendering fair and just decisions amidst all threats to their lives and those of the members of their families.”

