﻿Huse panel to consolidate bill on dev’t of sustainable cities

The House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Urban Development has tasked a technical working group (TWG) to harmonize bills that seek to provide for the development of sustainable cities and communities in the country.

During a virtual hearing this week, the House panel moved to create the TWG to consolidate House Bill (HB) 3891, authored by panel Chairman Rep. Francisco Benitez, and HB 6131 by Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap.

Benitez said while the proposed development is already part of the government’s urbanization master plans and frameworks, he wanted to institutionalize it through the enactment of a law.

He further argued that the country needs an integrated urban development system that could adapt, especially post-pandemic.

“The State must ensure the equitable and sustainable distribution of urban resources, inclusive social order, embracing and celebrating the diversity of identities and cultures, meaningful participation in urban planning and governance,” Benitez said.

Yap, meanwhile, noted that the rapid growth of cities, coupled with increasing rural to urban migration, has led to a boom in mega-cities.

He, however, said extreme poverty and inequality have risen in these highly populated and concentrated urban spaces.

He saw the need to institutionalize the policy framework for establishing sustainable cities and ensure the development of cities and communities to be geared toward sustainability in line with the country’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is, therefore, essential to make cities safe and sustainable by ensuring access to safe and affordable housing, upgrading highly dense slum settlements, investing in public transport, creating green public spaces, and improving urban planning through inclusive and participatory management,” Yap said.

Once enacted into law, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in coordination with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), would provide technical assistance to local government units (LGUs) in integrating the provisions of this proposed Act, the National Urban Development and Housing Framework, Comprehensive Land Use Plans, as well as Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plans, among others.

Congress would perform its oversight functions to look into the performance of the DHSUD, the NEDA, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as well as the compliance of LGUs.

According to Yap’s bill, a sustainable city or community should have affordable housing; accessible health care services and facilities; accessible social services; child care facilities, youth centers, and centers for senior citizens; efficient, accessible, and affordable public transport system; alternative means of transportation; safe, accessible, and enjoyable areas of open space; preference for use of renewable resources; waste management system; energy-efficient homes; strong community linkages to deal with issues, such as peace and order; and access to sports and cultural activities.

