﻿Hunt on vs. gunmen in slay of BARMM cop

Police authorities have launched a province-wide manhunt against two men who shot dead a police officer in Maguindanao on Wednesday afternoon.

Col. Donald Madamba, Maguindanao provincial police director, has ordered the Sultan Kudarat municipal police office to identify and arrest the suspects in the 5:30 p.m. ambush of Pat. Mark Iris Tendero, 24, of Libungan, North Cotabato.

Tendero who was assigned to the Bangsamoro Police Office Regional headquarters in Parang, Maguindanao, was on his motorbike heading to Libungan when four men on motorcycles tailed him.

As he reached Barangay Crossing Simuay, the suspects opened fire on him using .45-caliber pistols.

“Tendero died on the spot,” Madamba said.

The suspects quickly fled after the ambush, according to the report of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police submitted to Madamba.

Police investigators have yet to determine the motive of the ambush.

Source: Philippines News agency