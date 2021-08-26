﻿Hunt on vs. gunmen in slay of 3 family members in NoCot town

A joint police-military pursuit operation is underway against an armed group that strafed a house here on Friday night, resulting in the death of three victims, including a minor, and the wounding of four others in Barangay Inug-ug.

Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, town police chief, said Saturday several of the suspects have been identified but declined to give further details pending ongoing follow-up operations.

“Several witnesses saw the incident and gave the description of some of the suspects,” Pangandigan said.

The fatalities were members of the Guiamalon family identified as Jamil, 23, and two other minors aged 14 and 10.

“Jamil and the 14-year-old kid died on the spot while the 10-year-old boy expired while being treated at the hospital,” Pangandigan said.

Wounded were Fetria, the mother, and three other minors who are undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Pangandigan said witnesses revealed that the gunmen arrived at the crime scene around 7 p.m. Friday and without provocation, opened fire at the house of the victims using long firearms.

“The victims are watching television when the strafing took place,” he said.

Recovered at the scene were 20 spent shells from M16 rifles.

Investigators pointed to a family feud as a possible motive for the attack.

Source: Philippines News Agency