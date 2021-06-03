﻿Hunt on for 3 inmates who bolted Bukidnon town jail

Police on Thursday launched a manhunt against three inmates who escaped from a jail facility in Barangay Tankulan, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The inmates were identified as Jimson Devara, 25, of Libona, Bukidnon; Rogue Batuigas, 35, of Libona; and Benjie Orias, 28, of Lingi-on, Manolo Fortich.

A police report said the jail break happened at a facility of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)10 (Northern Mindanao) at about 10:45 p.m. of June 2.

“The jail guards must have noticed that three of the inmates were missing during the evening head count, prompting them to issue a flash alarm,” Maj. Noel Cano, Manolo Fortich municipal police chief, said in a phone interview.

Devara is charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Batuigas has a qualified rape and acts of lasciviousness case, while Orias is facing homicide charges.

Cano said a combined team of personnel from the town police and BJMP in Manolo Fortich are tracking down the fugitives.

“They have not gone far. They’re still within the 5-km. radius. Since they have not yet eaten a meal since their escape, we assumed their movement is slow,” he said.

He added that police informants told them that three male persons have been asking for directions to Barangay Tikala, Manolo Fortich. No information has been received whether the fugitives have asked for food or clothing.

It’s likely, he said, that the suspects climbed the jail’s back fence made of barb wire, to escape.

Cano said three inmates must have developed closeness inside the facility.

Devara and Orias, who have spent a brief period at the Manolo Fortich police detention cell, have no record of rowdy behavior.

Source: Philippines News Agency