﻿Hundred Islands National Park in Pangasinan open on Holy Week

The Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) here is open to tourists this Holy Week except those from areas under enhanced community quarantine.

In an interview on Tuesday, City Tourism Officer Miguel Sison said the HINP will accept visitors, however, they will only accommodate 1,500 per day following the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

He said tourists from general community quarantine areas should present negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test results released within 72 hours and a valid identification card, while tourists from modified general community quarantine areas should present valid identification cards.

He added a strict implementation of health standard protocols shall be observed.

Tour hours will be from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sison said beaches in Bolo 1 in Barangay Pandan, Bolo 2 in Barangay Telbang, and Victoria beachfront in Barangay Victoria will be temporarily closed from April 1 to 4, 2021.

Other beaches in the towns of Labrador, Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Bani, Agno, Lingayen, San Fabian, and Binmaley will also be temporarily closed during the Holy Week, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

In Dagupan City, the Tondaligan beach is open during Holy Week, however, the “no-swimming” policy remains.

Source: Philippines News Agency